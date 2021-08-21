Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE RCL opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

