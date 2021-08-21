Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,360 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $109.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,408 shares of company stock worth $7,954,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.