Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,982 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 128.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 378,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

IVZ opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

