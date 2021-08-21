Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,515,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

