-$0.04 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.
Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 6,981,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,266,060. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
