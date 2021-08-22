-$0.04 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 6,981,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,266,060. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.