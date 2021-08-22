$0.11 EPS Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

VSAT opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Viasat by 385.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 210,232 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 42.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

