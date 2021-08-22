-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

ALNA stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

