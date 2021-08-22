-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

CENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $490,822 over the last ninety days. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. 57,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,044. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

