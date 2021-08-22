$0.39 EPS Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Knowles posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.