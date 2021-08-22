-$0.40 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,028,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 631,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,664. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

