$0.49 EPS Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

