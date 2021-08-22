$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,567 shares of company stock worth $755,176 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

