-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 98,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

