$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. InterDigital reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 370.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

