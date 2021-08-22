$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Investors Real Estate Trust also posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 143,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

