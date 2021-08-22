$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $5.93 on Tuesday, reaching $595.40. 187,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,006. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

