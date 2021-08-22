$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $87.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 36.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 407,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

