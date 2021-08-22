$1.57 EPS Expected for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.62. Signet Jewelers posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,764. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

