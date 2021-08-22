$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

UNF stock opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

