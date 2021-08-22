$12.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $12.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.52 billion and the highest is $13.21 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $8.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $794.09. The stock had a trading volume of 999,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,492. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $733.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $799.65.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

