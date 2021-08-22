14,254 Shares in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $53,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOS opened at $2.66 on Friday. SOS Limited has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

