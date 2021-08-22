147,926 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. 7,835,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

