167,490 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $142.18. The company had a trading volume of 296,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,259. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

