$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

CPE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 1,995,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.