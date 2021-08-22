$2.66 EPS Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Lincoln National reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 469.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,694,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.