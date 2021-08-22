$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 441,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.15. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

