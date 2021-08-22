$26.63 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $26.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,514 shares of company stock worth $10,825,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

