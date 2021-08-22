$266.14 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report $266.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

U traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.84. 3,791,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,580. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.25. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $11,437,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,368 shares of company stock valued at $95,613,125 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

