2,713 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.