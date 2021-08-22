$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.99. 527,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,304. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $239,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 135.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

