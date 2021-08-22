$3.86 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $3.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.94. 883,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.32. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

