30,777 Shares in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Concord Medical Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Concord Medical Services stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

