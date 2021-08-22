$314.81 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $314.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.50 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $210.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.