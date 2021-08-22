$32.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $32.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.14 billion and the highest is $32.88 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $142.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $143.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $172.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.29 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $157.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.74. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $155.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.