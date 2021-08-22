$321.66 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $321.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.42 million and the highest is $324.90 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $362.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

