326 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.56. 17,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,574. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.01.

