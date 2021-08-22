3,320 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

