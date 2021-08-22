360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 106,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,370,924 shares.The stock last traded at $19.40 and had previously closed at $16.90.

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth $16,910,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth $36,989,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

