$413.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce sales of $413.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. 196,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

