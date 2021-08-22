$422.32 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $422.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $428.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.68. 99,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,468. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.