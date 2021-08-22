4,318 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4,998.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $148.06 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

