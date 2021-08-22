43,300 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.22 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

