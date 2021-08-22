$51.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $51.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.86 billion and the highest is $53.31 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $205.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,748.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,582.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

