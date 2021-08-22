$525.66 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post sales of $525.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $538.30 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 183,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

