$68.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce sales of $68.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $70.00 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $59.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $283.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.60 million to $285.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.04 million, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $325.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Stephens raised their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of Ping Identity stock remained flat at $$23.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 642,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ping Identity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.