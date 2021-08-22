$69.56 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce sales of $69.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $277.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $286.71 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 85,109.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

ROIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 426,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,442. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

