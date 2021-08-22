7,010 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $14,024,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $6,660,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.