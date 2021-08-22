$88.99 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to report sales of $88.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $91.97 million. CAI International posted sales of $79.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $346.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%.

CAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,906,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 583,756 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,873,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,220,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 215,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $56.19.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

