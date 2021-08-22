9,603 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

