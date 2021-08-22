97,150 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 97,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,760. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

